Record gold prices propel asset values in global markets

The price of gold surged to a record high of $3,870 per ounce on Tuesday, fueling a powerful rally across the sector and catapulting the market debut of Zijin Gold International, which saw its shares soar over 66% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The bullion's ascent, which saw an intraday gain of over 0.95%, was attributed to shifting expectations for U.S. monetary policy.

Analysts noted that anticipated interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve have reduced the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, spurring robust investment demand.

This financial momentum has been compounded by sustained gold purchases from central banks worldwide and ongoing geopolitical tensions, which continue to enhance the metal's status as a premier safe-haven asset.

Zijin’s blockbuster listing

The bullish sentiment directly translated into a stellar market debut for Zijin Gold International, a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group.

Its shares opened at HK$111.5 and surged to HK$119.5 in afternoon trading, granting the company a market capitalization exceeding HK$310 billion.

The strong performance underscores investor confidence in the company's growth, which was evidenced in the first half of 2025 by a 16% year-on-year increase in mined gold production to 41 tonnes.

Sector-wide revaluation in sight

The record-breaking gold price and the successful listing of a industry leader like Zijin are creating a powerful synergy.

Industry analysts suggest that this combination could trigger a broader revaluation of the entire precious metals sector, as investors seek to capitalize on the favorable macroeconomic trends and the strong operational performance of leading companies.