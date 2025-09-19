Welcome to Africanews

Science: researchers awarded at 'Ig Nobel' awards

Science: researchers awarded at 'Ig Nobel' awards
The Ig Nobel Prize for biology is accepted by Tomoki Kojima, Kazato Oishi, and the rest of their team.  
By Rédaction Africanews

Odd

Researchers have been awarded at the 'Ig Nobel' awards in Boston for comic scientific achievement.

Among those honoured were a group of researchers from Japan who painted cows with zebra-like stripes in a bid to prevent flies from biting them and a teamg from Africa and Europe whopondered the types of pizza lizards preferred to eat.

Honored in ten categories, the winners also include a group from Europe who discovered that drinking alcohol sometimes heightens a person’s ability to speak a foreign language. There was also a researcher who analysed fingernail growth for decades. 

Also among the winners was a from the United States and Israel who investigated whether eating Teflon is a good way to boost food volume.

It marks the 35th edition of the annual event, which was also attended by winners of the real Nobel prize.

