Science: researchers awarded at 'Ig Nobel' awards

Researchers have been awarded at the 'Ig Nobel' awards in Boston for comic scientific achievement.

Among those honoured were a group of researchers from Japan who painted cows with zebra-like stripes in a bid to prevent flies from biting them and a teamg from Africa and Europe whopondered the types of pizza lizards preferred to eat.

Honored in ten categories, the winners also include a group from Europe who discovered that drinking alcohol sometimes heightens a person’s ability to speak a foreign language. There was also a researcher who analysed fingernail growth for decades.

Also among the winners was a from the United States and Israel who investigated whether eating Teflon is a good way to boost food volume.

It marks the 35th edition of the annual event, which was also attended by winners of the real Nobel prize.