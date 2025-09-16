Migrant surge overwhelms Greek Islands of Crete and Gavdos

Local authorities on the southern frontier of the European Union report a "very frustrating situation" as over 1,100 migrants are housed in a strained makeshift facility, with new arrivals landing daily.

A sharp and sudden increase in migrant arrivals over the weekend has placed immense strain on the reception infrastructure of the Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos, leaving local communities frustrated and authorities on constant alert.

Greek authorities recorded a significant surge on September 14-15, 2025, with 578 people landing on the tiny islet of Gavdos in under 24 hours.

This influx has pushed the number of migrants currently housed at a temporary reception center in Agia, in the Chania region of Crete, to over 1,100, overwhelming local capacity.

A "very frustrating situation"

The rapid rise in numbers has sparked deep concern among local officials responsible for managing the crisis.

Eleni Zervoudaki, deputy mayor of Chania in charge of social policy, confirmed the ongoing challenge.

"There is one more boat in Gavdos," Zervoudaki stated. "We are waiting, we do not know the exact number of migrants arriving, but it seems that more will be added to the 1,139 we already have here today. A very frustrating situation."

Her comments underscore the uncertainty and pressure facing municipal services as they grapple with providing basic necessities to the new arrivals with limited resources.

Strained facilities and constant alert

The makeshift center in Agia remains tense and overcrowded.

With no official information on when the migrants will be transferred to facilities on the Greek mainland, the situation is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

The local coast guard and police forces are maintaining a constant presence, remaining on high alert to respond to any new landings or potential unrest at the crowded site.

The island of Gavdos, with a permanent population of only a few dozen, is particularly ill-equipped to handle such arrivals, necessitating the immediate transfer of people to the larger Crete, which is itself struggling to cope.

A persistent challenge despite new laws

This recent wave highlights the persistent nature of migrant routes from North Africa to Europe, despite recent legislation passed by the Greek government aimed at curbing inflows.

The arrivals demonstrate the complex challenges of managing migration patterns, which are often driven by factors beyond the reach of domestic policy.

As authorities on Crete and Gavdos wait for a solution and a plan for relocation, the Agia center stands as a stark symbol of the growing pressures on Europe's southern borders, where local communities find themselves on the front lines of a prolonged humanitarian and logistical challenge.