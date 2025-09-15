Former Kenya's deputy president, declares bid to oust president William Ruto in 2027

In a move that dramatically escalates Kenya's political tensions, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly declared his intention to challenge his former boss, President William Ruto, in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Murang'a on Saturday, Gachagua positioned himself as the most courageous and capable candidate to end Ruto's presidency after a single term, setting the stage for a bruising political battle within the heart of the ruling coalition's support base.

Addressing supporters, Gachagua left no room for ambiguity. "I have returned to announce that I have agreed to run for the presidency of the Republic of Kenya," he declared.

He asserted that his bid was a response to a national demand, stating, "Kenyans have determined that the individual with the courage and ability to defeat President Ruto is Riggy G."

This direct challenge marks the culmination of weeks of intensified campaigning by Gachagua, who has been fervently courting support from his Mount Kenya backyard, a critical voting bloc that was instrumental in Ruto's 2022 victory.

Forging alliances and a new political vehicle

Gachagua's ambitions are backed by a concrete political strategy. He plans to use the newly launched Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) as his platform for the presidential run.

While a member of the United Opposition alliance, he is anticipated to weave together a coalition of prominent leaders who have also expressed presidential interest.

This potential lineup includes Gusii leader Fred Matiang’i, Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, former Trade Minister Mukhisa Kituyi, DCP's Eugene Wamalwa, former Attorney General Justin Muturi, and NARC Kenya’s Martha Karua.

Accusations of electoral sabotage

The former Deputy President launched a scathing attack on President Ruto, accusing him of a plot to weaken the Mount Kenya region's political influence.

He claimed the Head of State is behind a scheme to sponsor leaders from the area to form splinter parties.

The alleged goal, according to Gachagua, is to fragment the region's unified voting power in the 2027 elections, thereby making it easier to defeat any candidate emerging from the vote-rich area.

The constitutional hurdle: a shadow of impeachment

Despite his confident pronouncements, Gachagua faces a significant legal and constitutional obstacle.

His impeachment as Deputy President by the National Assembly still stands.

For his presidential ambition to be legally viable, this impeachment must be overturned by the courts.

Until a judicial decision nullifies that parliamentary action, his candidacy presents a formidable uphill battle, casting a long shadow over his campaign before it even formally begins.

An uphill battle for Kenya's top seat

Gachagua’s declaration sets the stage for one of the most keenly watched political dramas in the lead-up to 2027.

It pits a sitting president against his former deputy in a fight for the soul of their key demographic.

While Gachagua is rallying his base and building alliances, the twin challenges of overcoming his impeachment and effectively countering the machinery of the state present a daunting task.

The political landscape in Kenya is now poised for a fierce and unpredictable contest.