Nigeria boat accident in Niger state kills over 60, many missing

A tragic boat accident in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State has left at least 60 people dead, with many more still missing, after an overloaded vessel capsized on Tuesday morning.

The disaster occurred near the Gausawa community in Borgu around 11 a.m. local time when the wooden boat, carrying over 100 passengers, struck a submerged tree stump and overturned, throwing everyone into the water.

Most of the victims were women and children, officials confirmed. At least 10 survivors remain in critical condition, and emergency responders, along with local divers, continue to search for those still unaccounted for.

“The death toll is rising,” said Abdullahi Baba Ara, chairman of the Borgu local government. “We are doing everything we can, but the scale of this tragedy is immense.”

Authorities said the boat was dangerously overloaded, which is a common factor in boat accidents across Nigeria. Other frequent causes include poor maintenance, lack of safety oversight, and unpredictable weather conditions.

Sa’adu Inuwa Muhammad, the district head of Shagumi, said the impact was devastating. “Entire families have been lost,” he said.

The incident highlights the urgent need for better regulation and safety enforcement on Nigeria’s inland waterways.