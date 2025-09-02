Rising temperatures threaten the survival of Morocco's palm groves

Record-high temperatures in recent weeks have led to massive fires across several oases in Morocco's southeastern Draa-Tafilalet region, causing the destruction of vast areas of palm trees and putting the local ecosystem - and its economy - at risk.

The palm groves in the Draa-Tafilalet region were once a lush, green oasis but, in recent weeks, a combination of drought and and extreme heat caused palm fronds to ignite and allowed flames to spread rapidly, inflicting severe damage on the local vegetation.

The impact of the blaze can’t be overstated in a region where date palm cultivation plays a vital role in agriculture, food security and economic development.

Wildfires also threaten the ecological balance of the oases, which serve as natural barriers against desertification.

In response to the fires, local authorities, in partnership with civil society, have launched initiatives to protect the oases from fire risks. These include clearing palm waste, creating access routes for fire intervention, and reinforcing water points.

Awareness campaigns have also been organised to educate residents on the dangers of climate change and the need to protect fragile ecosystems.

Environmental organisations are calling for accelerated investment in renewable energy and sustainable irrigation techniques to ensure the resilience of palm oases in the face of accelerating climate shifts.