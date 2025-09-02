Darfur landslide kills 1,000 in Sudan’s deadliest disaster

A devastating landslide has wiped out the village of Tarasin in Sudan’s Darfur region, killing an estimated 1,000 people in one of the deadliest natural disasters in the country’s recent history.

The landslide struck Sunday after days of heavy rain in the Marrah Mountains, a remote volcanic range in Central Darfur. According to the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army, only one person survived.

Footage shows a flattened landscape, as survivors search through the rubble for bodies. The group is calling for urgent international help.

This tragedy comes as Sudan’s brutal civil war continues to rage. Much of Darfur remains cut off from aid, with groups like Doctors Without Borders warning of a total collapse in humanitarian access.

The Marrah Mountains, once a refuge for families fleeing conflict, have now become the site of unimaginable loss.

Over 40,000 people have died since fighting erupted in April 2023. Millions more have been displaced, and some communities are now resorting to eating grass to survive.

The United Nations says the situation in Sudan is one of the worst humanitarian crises on earth, now made even worse by nature’s fury.