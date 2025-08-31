Welcome to Africanews

Iran's president says hijab law might have led to 'war' in society

By Rédaction Africanews

Iran's president said that he refused to enforce a controversial dress code law as it might have started a "war" in Iranian society.

Last year, Iran paused the process of implementing the new, stricter law on women’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab. This bill, many believe, could have reignited the protests that engulfed the Islamic Republic after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.

The controversial law was approved by the parliament in September 2023, but has not been enforced yet.

The law levies harsher punishments for women who refuse to wear the hijab and for businesses that serve them.

