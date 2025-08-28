Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza City ahead of its new offensive

Israeli tanks have pushed into a new areas on the edge of Gaza City as it steps up its bombardment of the Palestinian urban centre.

Residents in suburbs on the outskirts said tanks shelled houses, forcing people who were caught by surprise to move deeper into the city.

Israel is preparing to launch a new offensive in the city, which it has described as the last stronghold of the militant group, Hamas.

There has been widespread international calls for it to desist, amid fears this would result in a large number of casualties.

More than one million Palestinian are sheltering in Gaza City and there are fears they will be forced to flee again.

As aid workers warned a new offensive could worsen the humanitarian crisis, plumes of smoke could be seen rising behind tents and buildings on Thursday.

Whole neighbourhoods lie in ruins and famine has been officially declared in the city.

Late in the day, local medical officials said at more than 50 people had been killed across the enclave since dawn.

Also on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the campaign “signals a new and dangerous phase of the war” that will have devastating consequences.

He also said UN-led humanitarian efforts in the enclave were being blocked or delayed and that people were dying of hunger as a "result of deliberate decisions that defy basic humanity".

Israel has denied trying to starve Gaza and has dismissed a report by a global hunger monitor that found that Gaza City and surrounding areas are suffering from famine.

Meanwhile, earlier this week South Africa called on Israel to accept a ceasefire negotiated by Egypt and Qatar, which has already been approved by Hamas.

Israel has not responded to the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire that would allow for the return of some of the Israeli hostages.

Israel's offensive has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians during the war, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says around half were women and children.

The agency does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its count.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the 7 October 2023, attack that triggered the war.

Most of the hostages have been released in ceasefires or other deals. Of the 50 remaining in Gaza, Israel believes around 20 are alive.