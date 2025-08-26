Donald Trump says he wants to meet Kim Jong Un again amid rising tensions

During a meeting with South Korea’s newly elected president, Lee Jae Myung, former U.S. President Donald Trump signaled he’s ready to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un once again.

Trump, who met Kim three times during his first term, emphasized the strength of their past relationship.

"Well, I have very good relationships with Kim Jong Un... We had two summits. We got along great... I know him better than anybody, almost, other than his sister... I really like him a lot... we had no problem." Trump said.

President Lee expressed hope that Trump could be the key to ending the decades-long impasse on the Korean Peninsula, calling him “the only person” capable of resolving the conflict.

While the Korean War ended in a truce in the 1950s, a formal peace treaty was never signed, leaving the peninsula technically still at war.

However, since Trump left office, Kim has deepened ties with Moscow, sending North Korean troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine. In return, he has secured critical backing from the Kremlin.

North Korea has rejected renewed talks on denuclearization and is accelerating its weapons program. Over the weekend, Kim condemned recent joint U.S.-South Korea military drills, calling them a rehearsal for invasion, and personally oversaw the test-firing of new air defense systems.