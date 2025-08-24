Libya’s North-West votes amid security concerns

Libyans in seven municipalities in the country’s north-western region were finally given the opportunity to vote on Saturday.

They are Zawiya Markaz, Zawiya Wassat, Zawya Gharb, Zawya Chamal, Sabrata, Sormane, and Bir Ghnam.

Polls there were delayed for a week due to security concerns, following an attack on an electoral commission facility in one of the areas.

A first phase of voting was held for 58 municipalities last November, while the second session covered 26 municipal councils earlier this month.

Although not all municipalities were able to vote, the polls are seen as a crucial step in revitalising local governance.

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations.

One led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli controls the west of the country. The other government, based in Benghazi, is led by Osama Hammad and governs the east and much of the south.

Earlier this week, a senior United Nations, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, figure praised Libyans for showing a remarkable determination to exercise their democratic right to vote.

But the Special Representative for Libya told the Security Council that the country remains mired in political deadlock, fragile security, economic hardship, and human rights concerns.

She called for the implementation of a politically viable electoral framework, unifying institutions and the government, and a dialogue that allows all Libyans to take part.