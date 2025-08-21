Khartoum begins rebuilding as 2 million people expected to return by the end of the year

Devastated by over two years of civil war, Sudan's capital, Khartoum, is beginning to rebuild. The chaos in Sudan erupted when long-standing tensions between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) escalated into open conflict in April 2023, affecting Khartoum and other areas.

In March, Sudan's Armed Forces (SAF) regained control of the city and its surroundings, leading to some of the war's deadliest battles and causing further damage to the capital and its infrastructure.

Since then, people have started to return. Approximately 4 million residents fled when the fighting began; now, the United Nations expects that half of them will return by the end of this year.

However, this recovery depends on the city's ability to rebuild. Key infrastructure, including water and electricity facilities, the presidential palace, and ministry buildings, has been damaged.

Cultural sites, such as the National Museum, have been attacked or destroyed, as reported by UNESCO. Many schools have either been attacked or repurposed as shelters.

Local authorities and volunteer groups are leading the initial rebuilding efforts, gradually clearing debris and repairing water and power networks.

According to the United Nations, restoring basic infrastructure will cost at least $350 million and will require many years for a full recovery.

The UN has also warned that the capital is contaminated with unexploded ordnance and land mines. Estimates from humanitarian organizations, health officials, and rights groups indicate that tens of thousands of people have been wounded across the country, although tracking precise death and injury figures remains challenging.

More than 12 million people have been displaced, with 4 million seeking refuge in neighboring countries.