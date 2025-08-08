Ghana mourns as crash victims’ remains sent to South Africa for forensic analysis

The remains of the eight victims killed in Wednesday’s military helicopter crash have been flown to South Africa for advanced forensic analysis, as Ghana grapples with the loss of two government ministers and six others in the tragic accident.

A private jet carrying the bodies departed Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Thursday evening, marking a somber step in the investigation into the crash that has plunged the nation into mourning.

President’s Emotional Address

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama delivered a heartfelt address to the nation, expressing profound grief over the deaths of what he called "some of our nation’s brightest minds."

"This tragedy represents a deep personal loss for me," President Mahama said. "I shared a close bond with many of those who died. Our nation is grieving."

Extending his condolences to the families of the victims, the President emphasized their dedication to public service.

"Your loss is our loss—a loss of dedicated public servants, intellectuals, and individuals who tirelessly worked for a better Ghana," he said. "That their final moments were spent in service is a testament to their unwavering commitment."

A Nation in Mourning

The fatal crash occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, claiming the lives of two high-ranking government officials and six others onboard.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, with tributes pouring in for the victims.

As authorities continue investigating the cause of the crash, Ghana observes a period of collective mourning—honoring the fallen while awaiting answers.

"This is a moment of shared heartbreak," President Mahama said. "A time to reflect on the preciousness of life, the sacrifices of public service, and our gratitude for those who dedicate themselves to the well-being of our fellow citizens."