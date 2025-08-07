Welcome to Africanews

Sudanese army says its destroyed Emirati plane amid escalating tensions

Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the military council, 29 June 2019  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Sudan

Amid escalating tensions between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, the Sudanese army says it has destroyed an Emirati plane at Nyala airport in Darfur.

It claims the aircraft  took off from the Gulf and was carrying Colombian mercenaries and military equipment intended for the Rapid Support Forces which controls the area.

Khartoum has long accused the UAE of using Nyala airport to supply advanced weaponry to the paramilitary group with whom the army has been at war since April 2023.

Reports of Colombian fighters in Darfur date back to late 2024 and have been confirmed by UN experts.

In May, Sudan cut diplomatic ties with the Gulf nation, despite it repeatedly denying the charges.

Meanwhile, Sudan says the UAE has banned its plans from landing at its airports.

The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday said the Emirates also barred an airliner from taking off from its Abu Dhabi airport.

The authorities there did not immediately comment on the Sudanese statement.

