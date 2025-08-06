Sudan reports over 21 cholera deaths in just one week

At least 21 people have died from cholera within a week in Sudan, following an outbreak, the health ministry said on Tuesday. Two thousand three hundred forty-five infections were also recorded in a week.

A total of 2408 deaths and 96,681 infections have so far been recorded since the outbreak in August 2024.

The conflict in North Darfur has intensified since April this year and, in addition to cholera, the lives of more than 640,000 children under five are at heightened risk of violence, disease and hunger.

The civil war has wrecked Sudan's health system, creating a breeding ground for diseases and affecting the well-being of millions, including already vulnerable communities. There are outbreaks of cholera, measles and malaria.

In North Darfur, hospitals have been bombed, and health facilities in and around areas close to the fighting have been forced to shut down.

Sudan is experiencing a seasonal outbreak of several diseases, particularly those associated with the rainy season, including malaria, cholera, and dengue fever.

The country also remains gripped by a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which erupted in April 2023.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, both internally and across borders, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis.

At present, 70 to 80 percent of medical institutions in the conflict areas of Sudan are unable to operate normally, and more than 250 hospitals across the country have been forced to close.