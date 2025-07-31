Springfield rallies to defend Haitians facing deportation

In Springfield, Ohio, around 100 residents gathered at a local church to show support for their Haitian neighbors. The meeting followed the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitians in the US, potentially paving the way for mass deportations.

Carl Ruby, pastor of Central Christian Church, emphasized the critical role Haitians play in the local community. “It would be an absolute disaster if we lost 10,000 of our best workers overnight,” he said. “If TPS ends, we’ll stand with them by going to ICE appointments and, if needed, providing physical shelter. Some churches are even prepared to offer sanctuary.”

In response, clergy, community members, and Haitian leaders are participating in several days of training sessions to prepare for what lies ahead. These sessions are focused on defending those at risk of deportation and ensuring support systems are in place.

Jean André, a Haitian-American pastor, spoke passionately about the cause. “When we talk about Haitians, it’s not just a part of the population, it’s me. I am ready to do everything in my power to protect my brothers, as long as it is lawful.”

The Department of Homeland Security announced in June that TPS would end for about 500,000 Haitians by September 2, citing improved conditions in Haiti. However, the United Nations reported last Wednesday that escalating gang violence and widespread displacement continue to worsen the humanitarian crisis in the country.