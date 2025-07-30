Militant attack on a military base in Burkina Faso kills 50 troops

A deadly assault on a military base in Dargo, northern Burkina Faso, has left around 50 soldiers dead. Local sources told the Associated Press that about 100 militants stormed the base on Monday, killing troops before looting and setting it ablaze.

The armed group Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin, or JNIM, is suspected of carrying out the attack. Although the military has not issued a public statement, JNIM has been behind many recent deadly operations across West Africa.

Burkina Faso continues to battle an escalating security crisis. Armed groups now control large swathes of the country, especially in rural regions far from the capital.

The violence has sparked major political upheaval, including two military coups since 2022. Despite reshuffling allies and military leadership, interim President Ibrahim Traoré has struggled to stop the spread of extremist control.

The Dargo attack underscores the deepening instability and the heavy toll on both soldiers and civilians in one of the region’s most volatile conflict zones.