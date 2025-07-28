Former Mali PM Choguel Maïga under investigation for alleged misuse of public funds

Mali’s former Prime Minister Choguel Maïga is facing fresh legal scrutiny following allegations of financial misconduct during his time in office. The country’s Office of the Auditor General, has submitted documents to the judiciary citing irregularities and suspected embezzlement of state funds under Maïga’s leadership.

Judicial sources have confirmed the existence of what is now being referred to as the "Choguel Maïga Files." According to information obtained by RFI, the Attorney General of Mali’s Supreme Court spent the weekend reviewing the case, which could soon result in Maïga being summoned for questioning.

The investigation focuses on two key incidents. The first involves questionable expenditures related to the inauguration of a public project during Maïga’s tenure. The second concerns allegedly unjustified mission-related payments. At the center of the inquiry is the use of nearly 2 billion CFA francs (about $3.3 million USD) by the Prime Minister’s Office.

A source close to the investigation stated that “no one is above the law” and emphasized the judiciary’s commitment to uncovering the truth.

Supporters of the former prime minister remain defiant. One former aide said Maïga is “not afraid” and will cooperate with the justice system if called upon. Others have hinted at a political motive, arguing that Maïga’s vocal criticism of the military-led government has made him a target.

“He has files of his own,” warned one close associate, suggesting the former leader may fight back with evidence of his own.