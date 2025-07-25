Archaeologists unveil 100,000-year-old burial site in Israel's cave

Archaeologists think they have uncovered one of the oldest burial sites globally within a cave in Israel, where the remarkably preserved remains of early humans, dating back approximately 100,000 years, were meticulously arranged in pits.

The discoveries at Tinshemet Cave in central Israel, which were published in an academic journal earlier this year, expand upon earlier findings in northern Israel and contribute to a deeper understanding of the origins of human burial practices.

Particularly intriguing to archaeologists are the artifacts found alongside the remains, which may have been utilized in ceremonies to honor the deceased and could provide insights into how our ancient ancestors perceived spirituality and the afterlife.

Since 2016, archaeologists at Tinshemet have unearthed the remains of five early humans, dating back to around 110,000 to 100,000 years ago, using various technologies.

The skeletons were located in pits and arranged in a fetal position, recognized as a burial position, according to Yossi Zaidner, one of the excavation directors and a professor of archaeology at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Many of the remains were accompanied by items such as basalt pebbles, animal remains, or fragments of ochre, a reddish pigment derived from iron-rich rocks.

These artifacts, some of which were sourced from hundreds of kilometers away, had no apparent practical use in daily life, leading experts to believe they were part of rituals intended to honor the deceased.

The Paleolithic era, often referred to as the Stone Age due to the emergence of stone tools, spanned from as early as 3.3 million years ago until about 10,000 years ago.

Tinshemet Cave dates back to the Middle Paleolithic era, approximately between 250,000 to 30,000 years ago.

Some of the primary findings from the Tinshemet researchers were published in March in Nature Human Behavior.

A significant discovery included the remains of five early humans, comprising two complete skeletons and three isolated skulls along with other bones and teeth.

Additionally, over 500 fragments of red and orange ochre, varying in size, were noteworthy; this pigment is produced by heating iron-rich stones to a specific temperature, indicating that early humans possessed the ability to craft decorative items.

Archaeologists, utilizing hand chisels and fine pneumatic drills akin to dental instruments, will require many more years to fully excavate the site.

The fieldwork, which commenced in 2016, typically takes place during the summer months.

This year, a group of twelve undergraduate and graduate archaeology students spread out across the site, meticulously documenting and extracting each fragment of tool, object, or bone.

At the cave's entrance, the skull of an early human is gradually becoming visible from the rock sediment; it will take years before it is completely unearthed.

The skeletons and artifacts were exceptionally well-preserved due to ash from frequent fires, likely used for rituals.

This significant quantity of ash, combined with rainfall and the acidic limestone of Israel, created ideal conditions for preservation.

One skeleton was so well-preserved that archaeologists could observe how the fingers were intertwined, with hands clasped beneath the head.

Tinshemet has assisted archaeologists in concluding that burial practices began to gain traction during this period, marking a change in how early humans treated their deceased.

Some archaeologists argue that intentional burials may have begun even earlier.

In South Africa, the Homo naledi species—an ancient relative of Homo sapiens—might have been deliberately placing their dead in caves as far back as 200,000 years ago.

However, many archaeologists contend that these findings are contentious and that there is insufficient evidence to substantiate the claim of intentional burials.

In ancient times, Israel served as a link between Neanderthals from Europe and Homo sapiens from Africa.

Archaeologists have recognized other subgroups of early humans in the region and believe these groups interacted and possibly interbred.

For years, experts have been examining the two complete skeletons that were brought from Tinshemet, yet it remains uncertain whether they belonged to Neanderthals, Homo sapiens, a hybrid population, or an entirely different group.