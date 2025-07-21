Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi defiant after court appearance over protest-linked charges

Outspoken Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has dismissed the government's attempt to link him to anti-government protests, calling it a weak and desperate move to silence dissent. Mwangi appeared in court on Monday, charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, a case stemming from his alleged role in the youth-led demonstrations that have gripped the country for months.

The charge sheet accused Mwangi of illegally possessing three tear gas canisters. His lawyer, Njanja Maina, strongly denied the allegations, calling them fabricated. The Kenya Human Rights Commission also condemned the case as a “trumped-up accusation.”

Mwangi was released on bond shortly after the hearing. Outside the court, he delivered a defiant message to journalists, calling President William Ruto a "real terrorist."

“Because we are terrorizing Ruto's heart and Ruto knows that he's going home, because Ruto is a real terrorist,” Mwangi said. “So we guys are not terrorists, we're terrorists' hunters. We're hunting Ruto to leave power because he's killing us and we're tired of being killed by our government.”

The arrest follows a raid on Mwangi’s home over the weekend, during which his wife, Njeri Mwangi, said security agents seized electronic devices and spoke of terrorism and arson. Many had feared Mwangi would be charged with terrorism.

In court, Mwangi distanced himself from organizing the recent protests, crediting young Kenyans — the so-called "Gen Z" movement — with leading the charge.

“These kids are saying we want real change and that's why they're protesting. They are so brave that when they leave their homes, they even write obituaries,” he said. “So this route tying to personalize the struggle for a better Kenya, about personality, it is very weak.”

The protests erupted in mid-2024 after President Ruto proposed a controversial set of tax increases. Demonstrators have since expanded their demands to include action against corruption and what they describe as the regime's broken promises to ordinary Kenyans.

As activists prepare for fresh demonstrations on August 8 — dubbed "nane-nane" — Mwangi made it clear the fight for a more accountable government is far from over, even as the state seeks to silence its critics through legal pressure.