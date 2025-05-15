Iran's president says U.S. 'looting' planet, spreading insecurity

Iran's president on Thursday reacted to comments by Donald Trump during his visit to the region, accusing him of plundering the planet.

He made the comments during a visit to the western city of Kermanshah.

On Tuesday Trump said Iranian leaders were "focused on stealing their people's wealth to fund terror and bloodshed abroad".

Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran was seeking peace and calm. His foreign minister has held 4 meetings with a Trump special envoy, seeking to reach a nuclear deal.

Trump on Wednesday said he wants “to make a deal,” but Tehran must end its support of proxy groups throughout the Mideast as part of any potential agreement.

The U.S. and Iran brokered a nuclear deal in 2015, during Democrat Barack Obama’s administration, in which Iran agreed to drastically reduce its stockpile of uranium and only enrich up to 3.67%. But that deal was scrapped during the first Trump administration.

Today, Iran enriches up to 60%, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels, and has enough stockpiled for multiple nuclear bombs should it choose to build them.