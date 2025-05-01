Welcome to Africanews

Sudan: Millions of infants at risk as war slows immunization efforts

Sudanese Children suffering from malnutrition are treated at an MSF clinic in Metche Camp, Chad, near the Sudanese border, April 6, 2024  
AP Photo

By Africanews

Sudan

The war in Sudan has affected vaccination uptake due to displacement and destruction of health facilities.

An estimated three million children in Sudan, under the age of five, are at high risk of epidemic diseases, including measles, malaria, pneumonia, diarrheal diseases, and cholera. Malaria is one of the deadliest of these diseases.

“Vaccines are crucial for protecting children from diseases and reducing mortality rates in those under five. Increasing vaccination rates will lead to lower death rates among children,” said Intesar Saleh, a health worker in Kassala state.

In Sudan, more than 1.3 million cases of malaria and over 850 deaths were confirmed in 2023, according to the World Malaria Report 2024.

Children represent 22.3 per cent of these cases and 16 per cent of the estimated deaths.

Both the caseload and deaths are likely to be severely underreported due to the ongoing conflict, connectivity issues and challenges in reporting.

Working with Sudan's ministry of health, UNICEF has supported the delivery of vaccines and other immunization materials.

