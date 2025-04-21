Who will be the next pope? A look at potential candidates

After the death of Pope Francis, one question is on everyone’s mind: who will succeed Francis to become the 267th pope of the Catholic Church?

The succession process, known as the conclave, will take place in the seclusion of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, The Dean of the College of Cardinals will have 15 to 20 days to summon the cardinals to Rome.

Only 135 out of 252 cardinals are under the age of 80 and may take part in the secret ballot. A cardinal must reach a two thirds majority of the votes to be elected.

So, who are the possible contenders ?

Peter Turkson, 76, Ghana

He was already a favourite during the 2013 conclave. Peter Turkson could become the first black Pope in the history of the Church.

At 76, this cardinal from Ghana has been vocal on issues like the climate crisis and economic justice, but has maintained traditional views on same-sex marriage.

Pietro Parolin, 70, Italy

Back in Europe, 70-year-old Pietro Parolin from Italy is a strong contender. Seen as moderate, reliable and trustworthy, he has been the Vatican’s secretary of state since 2013 and was close to Francis. His election would signal a continuit in the leadership of the Catholic Church.

Matteo Zuppi, 69, Italy

Parolin's compatriot Matteo Zuppi, 69, is a more progressive candidate. He has held relatively liberal positions regarding same-sex marriage and welcoming migrants.

Zuppi also has diplomatic experience and has been the Vatican peace envoy for Ukraine for the past two years.

Pierbattista Pizzaballa, 60, Italy

At 60, Pierbattista Pizzaballa is the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem. At this role, he has held a strategic position in the war between Israel and Hamas. Having lived for more than 30 years in the Holy Land, he has become an authority in the Middle East.

Péter Erdő, 72, Hungary

Péter Erdő would represent a clear break from Francis’s doctrine. The Hungarian cardinal, 72, is known for his traditionalist approach to theology. He has been praised by Hungary’s right wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Robert Sarah, 79, Guinea

A surprise candidate could be Robert Sarah from Guinea. At 79, he is also a traditionalist, having defended clerical celibacy and denounced what he called “gender ideology.” He has also expressed

There are no rules for how long the actual vote can last. Pope Francis was elected after five ballots over two days and and Benedict after four ballots in two days.

The election will be announced to the world by white smoke coming out of the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.