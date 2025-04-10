At least ten palestinians were freed by Israel after dentention in Gaza prison

Ten Palestinians who had been detained by Israeli forces in Gaza were released on Thursday and returned home, sharing accounts of the abuse they endured while imprisoned.

Since the onset of its military operations in Gaza, which began in response to Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, Israel has detained thousands of Palestinians.

Although there have been sporadic releases of detainees during the conflict, this marked the first release since the resumption of hostilities in mid-March, following the breakdown of a ceasefire with Hamas.

The ten men, all clad in grey sweatpants and shirts, were transported by bus to a hospital in Deir al-Balah, a central town in Gaza, where they were greeted by their families.

They had been captured from the northern Gaza Strip during Israel's previous offensive before the ceasefire in January.

The detainees reported that they spent part of their time in Sde Teiman, a military prison camp infamous for its mistreatment of Gaza prisoners.

Fayez Ayoub, one of the released individuals, appeared emaciated and struggled to walk, needing support from another man.

His daughter, Marah Ayoub, tearfully expressed her relief, saying, “I swear, Dad, we waited for every moment of your release.” She recounted how they would inquire about him whenever another prisoner was freed.

“Torment, torment,” he responded, describing their experience. Detained on November 6, he lamented, “156 days have passed in agony. We were tortured and suffered greatly.” He recounted daily abuse and a lack of sleep.

His daughter revealed that he had been taken by Israeli forces shortly after being discharged from Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, where he had been treated for fractures in his pelvis and spine due to an airstrike. “Is this how my father is now? Is this what he has become?” she questioned, visibly distressed by his condition. “He wasn’t like this.”

Another released detainee, Hani Abu Sharif, recounted the harsh treatment they faced, including frequent beatings, being stripped to their underwear, and being forced to stand barefoot on stones, which caused their feet to bleed.

He noted that they were permitted to shower only once a month or every two months.

The military has not provided an immediate response.

Both the army and prison officials assert that they adhere to legal standards regarding prisoner treatment and investigate any reported violations.

However, numerous accounts have surfaced detailing the mistreatment of Palestinian detainees in military and civilian prisons, including regular beatings and inadequate access to medical care and food.

Five soldiers face charges for allegedly assaulting a detainee with a knife at Sde Teiman.

In March, a 17-year-old Palestinian died at Megiddo Prison, a facility managed by civilians, with medical professionals indicating that starvation was likely the primary cause of death.

The Palestinian Authority reports that at least 61 Palestinians have died in Israeli prisons since the onset of the conflict.

Thousands of Palestinians remain in Israeli custody without formal charges or trials. Israel claims to detain individuals suspected of having ties to Hamas and releases those it determines are not affiliated with the group.

During a two-month ceasefire, Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages held by militants in Gaza.