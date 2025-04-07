African Union mediators hold talks to resolve political crisis in South Sudan

African Union mediators arrived in South Sudan's capital Juba on Wednesday for talks aimed at pulling the country back from the brink of a new civil war after First Vice President Riek Machar was placed under house arrest last week.

President Salva Kiir's government has accused Machar, a longtime rival who led rebel forces during a 2013-18 war that killed hundreds of thousands, of trying stir up a new rebellion.

Clashes between South Sudan People's Defense Forces led by President Salva Kiir and Machar's opposition party's armed wing erupted in January.

The uptick in violence has triggered widespread fear of a return to the civil war that ended in 2018 with a peace deal.

The transitional government has said its commited to peace.

"The mandate of the RTGoNU (the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity) is simple; that we stop war, we form a revitalized government of national unity so that we return security, sustainable peace in the country." Martin Elia Lomuro, South Sudan's Minister of Cabinet Affairs told Africa Union mediators.

First Vice President Riek Machar's opposition party is calling on President Kiir to order the release of their leader.