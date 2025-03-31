Rapid Support Forces vows war with Sudanese army is not over

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) says its war with the army is not over despite its withdrawal from the capital, Khartoum.

In a message on social media on Sunday, the paramilitary group’s commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo described it as a tactical repositioning.

The RSF leader, who is also known as Hemedti, said his forces would return to the city “stronger, more powerful, and victorious”.

It was his first comments since the group was pushed back from most part of Khartoum by the Sudanese Armed Forces last week.

Meanwhile, the army has continued its consolidation its recent gains, taking control of the capital’s twin city, Omduraman, which is home to two large military bases.

On Saturday, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ruled out any reconciliation with the RSF, vowing to crush it.

The devastating two-year-long war began over tensions linked to the country’s planned political transition.

Fighting has ruined much of the capital and uprooted more than 12 million civilians from their homes, both internally and into neighbouring countries.

Tens of thousands of people have died and about half the population of 50 million is now suffering from acute hunger.

The United Nations has described the situation as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.