Trump proposes expanding travel Ban to 43 countries

In this June 30, 2017, file photo, critics of President Donald Trump's travel ban hold signs during a news conference in Honolulu.  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

travel ban

The Trump administration is considering an expanded travel ban, potentially targeting citizens from up to 43 countries.

This new proposal could go beyond the restrictions imposed during his first term. A draft list circulating within the administration includes a 'red' list of 11 countries, including several African nations—Somalia, Sudan, and Libya—alongside Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to reinstate the travel ban, which first gained attention in 2017 when he signed an executive order which barred Syrian refugees and temporarily suspended entry for citizens from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The decision sparked protests and legal challenges, with critics calling it the 'Muslim ban.' When President Joe Biden took office in 2021, he repealed the ban. Now, this new proposal suggests a return to similar policies.

