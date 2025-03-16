Trump proposes expanding travel Ban to 43 countries

The Trump administration is considering an expanded travel ban, potentially targeting citizens from up to 43 countries.

This new proposal could go beyond the restrictions imposed during his first term. A draft list circulating within the administration includes a 'red' list of 11 countries, including several African nations—Somalia, Sudan, and Libya—alongside Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

During his campaign, Trump vowed to reinstate the travel ban, which first gained attention in 2017 when he signed an executive order which barred Syrian refugees and temporarily suspended entry for citizens from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The decision sparked protests and legal challenges, with critics calling it the 'Muslim ban.' When President Joe Biden took office in 2021, he repealed the ban. Now, this new proposal suggests a return to similar policies.