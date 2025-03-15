South Africa responds to U.S. expulsion of Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool

The South African presidency has expressed regret over the expulsion of its Ambassador to the U.S., Ebrahim Rasool. In a post on X, South Africa has called on all stakeholders to maintain diplomatic decorum in handling the matter and reiterated its commitment to a strong relationship with the U.S.

The statement comes after the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that Rasool was "no longer welcome" accusing him of being a "race-baiting politician" critical of President Donald Trump. Rubio’s statement followed a webinar where Rasool discussed demographic shifts in the U.S. and the Trump administration's policies.

This rare diplomatic move comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and South Africa over a controversial land law and claims made by Trump about discrimination against South Africa’s white minority.

South Africa has denied these claims, emphasising that its new land law is aimed at correcting historical injustices from the apartheid era.