UN backs Arab plan for Gaza as US, Israel voice opposition

Arab leaders have approved a reconstruction plan for Gaza, spearheaded by Egypt in collaboration with Palestine. The initiative, now an official Arab League proposal, rejects any forced displacement of Palestinians and outlines a structured path for rebuilding the war-torn enclave.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit emphasized the significance of the plan, stating: “Presenting a clear, practical and realistic alternative for the proposal of displacing Palestinians, which is a plan prepared by Egypt in cooperation with Palestine and it became, after its approval by the summit minutes ago, an Arab plan that is completely approved by all Arab countries, societies and nation.”

The plan includes clearing debris, restoring essential services, and securing international funding through a trust overseen by the World Bank. It also proposes long-term urban development, including green housing, industrial zones, and key transportation projects such as a commercial port and airport.

Beyond reconstruction, the initiative aims to establish a new political and security framework for Gaza. Aboul Gheit highlighted this, saying: “The plan is not only a technical plan but also draws a new political and security path in Gaza.” He also stressed that the framework preserves Gaza’s legal status as part of a future Palestinian state alongside the West Bank.

Egypt will host an international conference in cooperation with the United Nations to coordinate global support. The Arab League has also called on the UN Security Council to deploy an international peacekeeping force in Gaza and the West Bank to stabilize the region.