Excelsa coffee: a game-changer for South Sudan's agricultural sector

Farmers in South Sudan are adopting a unique, climate-resistant coffee variety in an effort to revolutionize the nation’s agricultural landscape. With global coffee production struggling due to climate change, the lesser-known Excelsa bean may provide a viable and sustainable option.

Coffee cultivation in Nzara County, South Sudan, is experiencing a revival as efforts are made to restore a previously inactive coffee sector.

Farmers are increasingly adopting Excelsa, a unique and climate-resilient coffee species, as a sustainable option in response to unpredictable weather and a worldwide coffee crisis.

At a local processing facility, workers diligently sort and prepare the freshly picked coffee cherries, marking a significant step in the region's agricultural recovery.

Excelsa, which is indigenous to South Sudan and a few other African countries, possesses deep roots and robust leaves that enable it to endure drought, high temperatures, and common pests.

Catherine Bashiama, a coffee farmer, carefully inspects her trees, filled with hope that this new crop will support her family.

She expresses gratitude to her community for the coffee she has planted, sharing her story of resilience after her husband's accident left them struggling to afford their children's education.

With her coffee now blooming and bearing fruit, she looks forward to a more prosperous future.

As South Sudan begins to rebuild its coffee industry, it faces challenges unlike those in neighboring Ethiopia and Uganda, where coffee farming is well-established.

Years of conflict have disrupted traditional farming methods, yet many locals remember a time when coffee was a staple crop.

Currently, farmers are hand-harvesting Excelsa, which accounts for less than 1% of the global coffee market.

However, there is optimism that this initiative could stabilize the industry as traditional producers grapple with the impacts of climate change.

Coffee farmer Seme Alfred expresses his joy, stating, "I’m thrilled to see my coffee maturing, and I’m finally starting to reap the financial rewards. I can truly sense the profits coming in."

The Excelsa variety has been cultivated in the area for more than a hundred years, but its true potential is just beginning to be acknowledged.

Ian Paterson, managing director of Equatoria Teak, aims to bridge the gap between local coffee farmers and global markets.

He recounts, "During our experiments with various coffee types in South Sudan, a farmer pointed out that we have our own unique coffee here, known as Excelsa. This prompted us to conduct trials on it."

He believes that Excelsa is resilient to climate changes and presents significant opportunities for the coffee sector as environmental conditions evolve.

The local coffee market is thriving, with traders offering coffee alongside other products.

Community leaders like Atoroba Peni, King of Azande, appreciate this local production and trade, emphasizing its role in fostering self-sufficiency.

He highlights that a robust local industry reduces reliance on inconsistent government payments and foreign assistance, empowering the community.

Peni emphasizes the importance of self-reliance within the community, stating that reliance on external sources, such as government salaries or foreign aid, can lead to vulnerability.

When salaries are delayed, many struggle to meet their basic needs, and when aid is not received, families face challenges in caring for their children.

Therefore, Peni advocates for individuals and communities to invest in coffee and other cash crops to foster independence and sustainability.

Local farmers are facing significant challenges, including high transportation costs, security issues, and the threat of destructive fires.

However, the introduction of Excelsa coffee offers a glimmer of hope for a more sustainable and resilient coffee industry in South Sudan.

This new opportunity could help farmers navigate the difficulties they encounter and build a more stable future for their communities.