Zelenskyy insists that Kyiv wants a peace deal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeated demands for security guarantees just hours after a public spat with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

"You know, just a ceasefire without security guarantees, this so sensitive for our people. I'm speaking like a president of a people who are in this struggle three years and they just want to hear that America on our side and that America will stay with us, not with Russians. With us.”

The Ukrainian leader attempted to correct the narrative after Trump had claimed that Kyiv is not serious about securing peace. "Nobody wants to finish (the war) more than we because we in Ukraine, we are in this war. We are in this battle, a battle for full freedom, for our lives. So I'm just telling that I think that we have to be on the same side. And I hope that the president on our side together with us. And that is very important to stop Putin.”

Zelenskyy also noted that the minerals deal, which was on Friday meeting’s agenda before the chaos erupted, will be the first step towards peace.