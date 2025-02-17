Riyadh welcomes 'Sneaker Con': a celebration of footwear culture

Sneakers in every color were displayed at the anb Arena in Riyadh during "Sneaker Con," an event that claims to be "The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth."

Founded in 2009, this is the first time the event has been held in Riyadh, much to the excitement of sneaker enthusiasts and collectors in the Saudi capital, featuring over 150 brands from around the world.

Alan Vinogradov, co-founder of Sneaker Con, stated: "Sneaker Con was established in 2009. We are the gathering place for sneakerheads globally to discuss community, culture, and shoes. This is a space where people come together to celebrate their love for sneakers."

The event, which took place from February 7-9, featured Nike sneakers signed by basketball icon Michael Jordan, complete with a letter of authenticity and a price tag of $100,000.

Tariq Ghazi, another co-founder of Sneaker Con, remarked: "We believed it would be culturally significant to bring this unique event to Saudi Arabia for the first time."

Attendees enjoyed breakdancing shows, live music, luxury car exhibitions, and giveaways for 40 lucky participants.

This exhibition is the first of its kind in the region, allowing locals to experience it without traveling to international locations like Singapore, the Philippines, or the United States.

Nathan Butler, a vendor from the U.S., shared: "We traveled from the United States for the inaugural Sneaker Con 2025. I've been in this business for 15 years; it's my sole source of income. I love what I do, and I love Sneaker Con."

In addition to various brands, the exhibition featured sports accessories like basketballs and jerseys, as well as Arab and Saudi labels showcasing curated collections of rare sneakers, fashion items, and accessories, including new releases, limited editions, and custom designs for fans.