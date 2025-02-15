Panic in Bukavu as rebels take control of key airport in eastern Congo   -  

The city of Bukavu is in turmoil as M23 and AFC rebel groups have seized control of Kavumu airport, located just 45 kilometers from the city. In response, Bukavu has become eerily quiet, with no traffic or people in the streets.

The city’s three communes are now deserted, with only FARDC soldiers and young local volunteers, known as Wazalendo, seen in certain areas. Residents describe the situation as a takeover without major conflict, though sporadic gunfire can still be heard.

Political leaders have disappeared, and rumors are swirling that M23 and AFC forces have "liberated" the South Kivu region, raising concerns about further rebel advances. The city is now in chaos, with reports of widespread looting, mass displacement, and growing fear as the local population waits anxiously for what comes next in the ongoing conflict.