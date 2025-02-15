Welcome to Africanews

Jay-Z and Diddy lawsuit dropped

Jay-Z, left, and Sean "Diddy" Combs are seen before Game 1 of a second-round NBA playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets in Los Angeles on Monday, Ma   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

A woman who accused hip-hop moguls Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 has dropped her civil lawsuit. The case, filed in December, alleged that the two men raped the girl at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed on Friday, with court documents stating the case is closed "with prejudice," meaning it cannot be refiled. It’s unclear whether a settlement was reached.

Jay-Z, who's 55 expressed relief over the case's dismissal but said it has caused distress on him and his family.

Meanwhile, Combs faces separate federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, with his trial scheduled for May 5. He denies all allegations.

