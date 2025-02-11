UNAIDS warns HIV infections could surge without U.S. support

The head of the United Nations AIDS agency (UNAIDS) has warned about the future of global HIV prevention efforts. Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS Executive Director, stated on Monday that if the United States were to withdraw its support for the world’s largest AIDS programme, the number of new HIV infections could increase by more than six times by 2029.

Byanyima emphasised that HIV infections had been declining in recent years, with 2023 seeing 1.3 million new cases. However, she warned that this progress could be reversed without continued support, particularly from the United States, which has played a critical role in funding global AIDS initiatives.

In a statement, Byanyima expressed grave concern for those who would be impacted by a loss of funding: "People are going to die because life-saving tools have been taken away from them," she said. "And from what I have heard, I have not yet heard of any European country committing to step in, but I know that they are listening and trying to see where they can come in because they care about rights, about humanity."

The United States had previously announced a 90-day freeze on foreign assistance, including funding for AIDS programs. Byanyima noted that if this funding gap persists, the number of people newly infected with HIV could reach 8.7 million by 2029.

The possible increase in HIV infections highlights the critical role U.S. funding plays in fighting the global AIDS epidemic. UNAIDS and global health organizations are urging continued commitment to funding HIV prevention and treatment programs to avoid a devastating setback in the fight against the virus.