Paris AI summit: experts adress threats and safety

The AI summit in Paris emphasizes the importance of developing safe artificial intelligence and highlights the potential risks associated with it. It also addresses the significance of software designed to combat serious issues like hate speech and child sexual abuse, advocating for a collective repository of software and data to address human challenges and enhance safety.

Mozilla president Mark Surman emphasized at an AI summit in Paris on Monday that prioritizing the development of safe artificial intelligence is crucial.

Surman highlighted the importance of software designed to address critical issues like hate speech and child sexual abuse, stating, "This is the kind of technology we need."

He advocated for a shared repository of software and data to tackle human challenges and ensure safety.

When asked about the effectiveness of such summits in managing AI, Surman acknowledged that while immediate outcomes may be elusive, ongoing dialogue is essential.

"We must persist because AI should be controlled by humanity," he asserted.

The summit features prominent global leaders, with significant diplomatic discussions anticipated as tech giants vie for leadership in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Notable participants include U.S. Vice President JD Vance, making his first international trip since taking office, and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing.

The gathering, which includes major companies like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, aims to promote AI advancements across various sectors, including health, education, environment, and culture.

AI expert Yoshua Bengio raised alarms at the summit about the potential threats posed by AI.

"We are nearing a point where these systems could be exploited by terrorists in numerous ways," Bengio cautioned.

He expressed concern that governments generally do not grasp the risks he outlined.

Bengio also stressed the importance of international collaboration between the U.S. and China, asserting that it is vital to prevent serious conflicts.

"We need to recognize that maintaining an adversarial stance will hinder our shared goals of global prosperity," he concluded.

We must recognize that maintaining an adversarial stance and failing to acknowledge our common goals for global prosperity and the continued advancement of humanity will lead us into significant difficulties.

A global public-private partnership named “Current AI” is set to be launched to support large-scale initiatives that benefit the public interest.

French organizers also hope the summit will result in significant investment announcements in Europe.

A small group of protesters gathered at Paris’ Bastille Square on Monday, holding banners and voicing their concerns as world leaders and AI entrepreneurs convened in the French capital for a summit on the rapidly advancing technology.

Maxime Fournes, head of the collective, stated that the group is not "targeting the consumers, we are not targeting everyone, we are not saying: ‘Stop using AI.’ We're stopping the people who are creating these weapons of mass destruction."

Fournes called for an international treaty to halt the development of AI systems, suggesting it should be signed between the United States and China, the two leading players in the field.

"We need to make our decision-makers wake up," he urged.

Organized by Beyond Fossil Fuels, the demonstration featured a banner reading "Big Tech, time to dump fossil fuels" and black heart-shaped balloons symbolizing the "toxic love" between the tech industry and fossil fuels.

Pierre Terras, Corporate Programme Lead at Beyond Fossil Fuels, outlined the protest's objective:

"We are urging major tech companies to abandon fossil fuels. We reject the harmful connection they maintain. We demand climate leadership from them."

The protests underscore increasing public anxiety regarding the unregulated advancements in AI and the tech sector's contribution to worsening climate change.