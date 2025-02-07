Senegal to aid families of protest victims

In a significant move following the violent protests that rocked Senegal between 2021 and 2024, the government has announced a financial aid package for the families of those killed. Each family will receive 10 million CFA francs, described as an urgent first step by authorities. This assistance aims to support grieving families, many of whom are left with widows and orphans in dire circumstances. However, human rights organizations are calling for a full judicial process and the repeal of a controversial amnesty law, which currently shields those responsible for the deaths from prosecution. Sixty families are waiting for justice, having filed homicide complaints that are yet to be heard in court.