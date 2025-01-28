Welcome to Africanews

Corneille Nangaa, DRC's ex election boss turned rebel leader

In this photo taken Wednesday Jan. 2, 2019, Corneille Nangaa, the president of the independent electoral commission (CENI), leaves a meeting with opposition candidates   -  
Jerome Delay/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Back in 2018, Corneille Nangaa organised the controversial vote that gave power to the DRC's current president.

Now, he is the leader of a coalition of Congolese politicians and rebel groups fighting to overthrow him.

Among the groups he has partnered with are the Rwandan-backed insurgents. These Tutsi led groups have fought a string of rebellions in the east during the last 20 years against the DRC's government.

They have seized a number of border towns in the region, and recently marched into Goma folllowing a surprise advance that as driven thousands from their homes.

But beyond capturing territory, Nangaa says he is aiming to 'recreate the state'.

The 54 year old has claimed he has many alliances, without giving further details.

According to UN experts, a growing number of armed factions are siding with Nangaa's AFC which deems the M23 rebels to be their military wing.

The UN, France, the UK and US have all urged Rwanda to pull out forces from Congo.

Nangaa has not denied Rwandan backing ; he said Kinshasa also had the support of Burundi's military, raising fears about the violence becoming more widespread.

Rwanda meanwhile has previously rejected accusations it has links with the rebels, while also justifying their actions as self defence.

