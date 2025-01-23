Tundu Lissu elected Chadema Chairman ahead of election

Prominent Tanzanian politician Tundu Lissu has been elected chairman of the Chadema party, defeating long-time leader Freeman Mbowe.

The election, which concluded early Wednesday, has highlighted deep divisions within the party. With Tanzania's presidential elections just months away, the results are expected to significantly influence Chadema's direction in the coming months.

Lissu is known for his fiery brand of politics. He survived an assassination attempt in 2017 during President John Magufuli's administration.

He briefly returned in 2020 but lost to Magufuli in that year's president election.

Lissu spent years in exile until he returned in 2023, after President Samia Suluhu Hassan had taken over following Magufuli's death in 2021.

He has since accused President Samia of repression against critics similar to that of the Magufuli era.

On Sunday, President Samia was unanimously nominated as the presidential candidate of her ruling CCM party.

Chadema has not yet selected its candidate.