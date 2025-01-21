DR Congo rebel group disarms, UN mission says

The United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, known as MONUSCO, on Monday announced that “over 600 combatants from the Zaïre armed group, have laid down their arms,” which a UN spokesperson said is “a first step towards facilitating the reintegration of former combatants, including women and young people, into civilian life.”

Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq told journalists in in New York that “during a ceremony held recently in Bunia, more than 85 weapons and munitions were also handed over to the Mission.”

This development, Haq said, “is a first step towards facilitating the reintegration of former combatants, including women and young people, into civilian life, and noted that “they are receiving support for agricultural projects, income-generating activities, and community recovery programmes.”

Hundreds of armed groups operate in Congo's east. Many are founded to protect ethnic or tribal interests.

Others are driven by the desire to control lucrative natural resources.