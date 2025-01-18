South Sudanese police impose nationwide nighttime curfew after deadly riots

Police in South Sudan imposed a nationwide nighttime curfew from Friday, a day after deadly rioting in the capital, Juba.

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in protests late on Thursday when youths attacked shops owned by Sudanese.

Security forces said they had fired warning shots to stop the pillaging of the shops as the unrest spread in Juba, as well as in the towns in other parts of the country.

The riots followed reports of the alleged killing of 29 South Sudanese citizens earlier in the week in neighbouring Sudan by the army and allied groups.

On Friday, shops in many areas of Juba were closed as security forces tried to relocate Sudanese people to safer areas amid fears they could be attacked by rioters.

South Sudan hosts several hundred thousand Sudanese refugees who have fled the ongoing civil war in their country between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has called for calm and urged people not to allow their anger to turn them against Sudanese traders and refugees.

Police officials say the daily curfew - from six in the evening to six in the morning –will continue until further notice in a bid to restore security and prevent the destruction of property.

South Sudan is the world's youngest country, having gained independence from Sudan in 2011.