Kagame urges DRC to negotiate with M23 rebels

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has called on Congolese authorities to open negotiations with the M23 rebel group, which has recently seized several key towns in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The group’s continued territorial advances are exacerbating an already volatile situation in a region that borders Rwanda.

M23, one of the most prominent armed groups operating in the region, is among over 100 militia factions vying for control in eastern Congo, an area rich in valuable minerals. Last year, the fighting displaced over a million people, underscoring the devastating humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict.

Speaking on the current situation, Kagame emphasised the need for the DRC government to take responsibility for its internal challenges. "If the DRC government is not encouraged to take its own responsibility for its people and its country and everybody joins them to blame others for their problems, how do you expect Congo to address these problems that affect all of us?" he said.

The M23 rebel group has made significant territorial gains in recent weeks, capturing the towns of Katale and Masisi. The latter is located just 80 kilometres from Goma, the regional capital of North Kivu province. This expansion by M23 has sparked increasing tensions in the region.

In a detailed explanation, Kagame pointed out the historical roots of the M23 group, noting that many of its leaders and fighters originated from Uganda, where they had sought refuge during previous conflicts in 2012 and 2013. "These leaders of M23 and the majority of their fighters came from Uganda where they had been as refugees who fled the problems of 2012/2013 when these people [rebels] moved to Uganda and others came here," he said.

The Rwandan president also expressed confusion over how the conflict, initially sparked by Uganda-based rebels, has come to be framed as Rwanda’s issue. “The fighting was started by the main group that was in and from Uganda. So how did it become Rwanda's problem? Honestly! What is the basis and for how long do we explain this? Up to what point?" Kagame questioned.

Despite Kagame’s calls for dialogue, the DRC government has consistently accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels, a claim Rwanda denies. The Congolese government has also rejected Kagame's suggestion to engage in talks with the group, further complicating efforts toward peace.