Gaza death toll surpasses 46,000 as violence continues unabated

For Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the loss of family members continues even as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are ongoing.

Fatma Abu Awad suffered the heartbreaking loss of six relatives on Tuesday due to two Israeli airstrikes that struck just 15 minutes apart.

Fatima expressed her despair, saying, "We have been waiting for news of a truce every day, but it never comes. Instead, I received news about my sons, my daughter-in-law, and my grandchildren. Six lives were taken. How much longer will this war continue? How long will the bombings persist? How long will Muslims be killed? We have reached 46,000 martyrs, and no one seems to care."

On Thursday, relatives of Israeli hostages who died in Gaza urgently called for a quick resolution to secure the release of all remaining hostages, following the recovery of another hostage's body by Israeli soldiers from the besieged area.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of deceased Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, stated, "We urge all world leaders to negotiate and bring home the 99 remaining hostages. They come from 23 different nations, representing Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists."

Many families remain anxious about the safety of their loved ones as the conflict in Gaza rages on.

Israel reports that about a third of the remaining 100 hostages are believed to have died, with estimates suggesting that as many as half could be deceased.

Approximately three dozen hostages' bodies have been recovered in Gaza, and the army has rescued eight hostages.

The conflict erupted when Hamas militants launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people and the abduction of approximately 250 individuals.