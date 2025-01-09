EU parliament president visits Egypt to strengthen ties

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, held high-level talks in Cairo on Wednesday, focusing on strengthening the relationship between the European Union and Egypt.

During her visit, Metsola met with Egypt's parliamentary leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hanafy El Gebaly, and the President of the Senate, Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razeq. These discussions underscored the EU's commitment to deepening its partnership with Egypt amid evolving geopolitical challenges in the Middle East.

Key topics on the agenda included migration management, the EU's macro-financial assistance to Egypt, and the broader geopolitical landscape affecting both regions. Metsola's visit reflects the EU's strategic interest in Egypt as a critical player in regional stability and as a partner in addressing pressing issues such as migration and economic cooperation.

The dialogue also highlighted shared concerns over the Middle East's geopolitical dynamics, aiming to enhance collaboration in fostering peace, security, and sustainable development in the neighboring region.