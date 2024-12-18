Vinícius Júnior and Bonmatí win best player at Fifa 2024 awards

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior finally got his hands on a big global player award on Tuesday.

Vinicius was named the men’s player of the year at "The best FIFA Football Awards 2024," where Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati continued to dominate the awards for women’s soccer.

Vinicius was so disappointed to lose out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri for the Ballon d’Or in October that he and his Madrid team snubbed the ceremony in Paris in protest.

The Brazil forward was at the FIFA ceremony to collect his award having travelled to Doha on Monday with Madrid for the Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca.

Bonmati won the award for best women’s player of the year making it back to back prizes at FIFA's version of the older and more prestigious Ballon d’Or prize.

Bonmati has won the Ballon d’Or for two straight years, and won the Spanish league, Spanish cup and Champions League with Barcelona in 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti picked up the best men's coach award, after guiding Real Madrid to yet another UEFA Champions League (15th) and La Liga triumph.

In the women's category, current United States women's national team coach Emma Hayes claimed the prize, following winning Olympic gold in Paris with the US team, and a fifth-successive Women's Super League with Chelsea earlier in the year.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was presented with the Puskas award for his sensational overhead kick against Everton in November last year.

Marta won the award in the inaugural women's equivalent - the 'FIFA Marta Award' which is named in honour of the Brazil legend - for her solo strike against Jamaica in an international friendly in June.