Displaced Syrians Return From Lebanon As Conflict Shifts

People crosses into Syria through the Masnaa border crossing point in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hassan Ammar/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Lebanon

On Monday, hundreds of displaced Syrians began returning from Lebanon to Syria, forming long lines of cars at the border crossing.

Many of these individuals were seen dragging their luggage and carrying bags as they crowded the Masnaa crossing, attempting to enter Syria on foot.

Issam Masri, a 68-year-old Syrian displaced from Damascus, expressed his overwhelming joy as he prepared to cross the border, saying his "happiness is indescribable and priceless."

This surge in return comes after a major shift in power, as opposition fighters entered Damascus on Sunday, marking the first time they have reached the capital since 2018, when Syrian troops regained control of surrounding areas after a lengthy siege.

Just the night before, opposition forces had taken Homs, Syria’s third-largest city, as government troops withdrew.

These rapid developments have sent shockwaves through the region. In response, Lebanon announced it would close all land border crossings with Syria except for Masnaa, which connects Beirut to Damascus. Jordan has also closed one of its border crossings with Syria.

