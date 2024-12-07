Following deadly Mozambique protests NGO reports higher death toll

Smoke filled the streets of Maputo on Friday evening as supporters of presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane set tyres ablaze and blocked roads. The protests, fuelled by anger over the disputed October elections, quickly escalated, leading to violent clashes with security forces.

Local police reported at least five deaths and three serious injuries across Mozambique, including in Maputo, Nampula, and Zambezia. However, local NGO Plataforma Eleitoral Decide claimed that the true death toll is significantly higher, with at least 88 fatalities reported from the demonstrations.

João Tembe, one of the protesters, explained the motivations behind the unrest: “The soldiers show strength and say they’re with us. They wear masks because they are afraid of the 'superior order,' but they still support our cause. My protest is not vandalism. I am concerned about the future of young people, what will happen to them tomorrow—that’s what matters to me.”

Another protester, Luciano Michele, criticised the government’s crackdown: “You take someone to jail just for holding a peaceful demonstration. Why arrest them?”

The protests are a direct challenge to the election results, with demonstrators demanding justice and fairness in the political process. As tensions rise, concerns grow about the future of Mozambique’s democracy.