Bitcoin surges past $100,000, marking a major milestone in cryptocurrency’s journey

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.   -  
Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Afolake Oyinloye

and Agencies

Bitcoin

Bitcoin has reached an unprecedented milestone, crossing the $100,000 mark for the first time. The surge comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president, fueling optimism about a pro-crypto regulatory environment under his administration. Since his victory, Bitcoin has seen a remarkable 45% increase in value, driven by institutional investment in Bitcoin-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This historic achievement underscores the growing legitimacy and mainstream appeal of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Analysts view the $100,000 threshold as not just a psychological benchmark but also a signal of Bitcoin’s evolving role in the global financial ecosystem.

Sarah Streeter, Head of Money and Markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, acknowledged Bitcoin's potential while urging caution. Speaking about the milestone, she said: "Although we do expect that there will be a role for crypto in the future of finance, it's unclear exactly what the global regulations will ultimately look like. So investors are still wise to be cautious and only invest in crypto at the fringes of their portfolios with money that they could be prepared to lose."

Bitcoin’s rise has been buoyed by institutional adoption, with a notable influx of capital into ETFs and derivatives markets. Financial experts attribute this trend to reduced regulatory risks and increasing confidence among investors that Bitcoin can serve as a viable store of value.

However, the road ahead remains uncertain. While Bitcoin’s legitimacy continues to grow, questions about global regulation and market volatility persist. Experts warn that the cryptocurrency’s ascent may not be without setbacks as the market adjusts to this new phase of adoption.

