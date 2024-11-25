Malagasy and Ivorian authorities dismantle Islamic State Network

At the end of July, Malagasy and Ivorian security forces dismantled an Islamic State network, according to an investigation by Le Monde. The network was reportedly set up to facilitate the travel of jihadists from the Middle East to Europe.

With the assistance of American and French intelligence services, eight Syrians and Iraqis were arrested in Madagascar and Côte d’Ivoire. They are accused of providing fake documents and visas to jihadists.

At the center of this network are three former Islamic State fighters from the same Syrian family. They allegedly established the operation in Antananarivo, Madagascar, after being released from a Sudanese prison two years ago. From there, they reportedly began collaborating with accomplices in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ivorian cell is also suspected of planning an attack during the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Despite the collapse of its caliphate in 2019, the Islamic State continues to seek footholds in Europe and Africa.