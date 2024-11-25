Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Malagasy and Ivorian authorities dismantle Islamic State Network

In this image made from video, soldiers stand in the streets of Niamey, Niger, Friday, July 28, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sam Mednick/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

anti-terrorism

At the end of July, Malagasy and Ivorian security forces dismantled an Islamic State network, according to an investigation by Le Monde. The network was reportedly set up to facilitate the travel of jihadists from the Middle East to Europe.

With the assistance of American and French intelligence services, eight Syrians and Iraqis were arrested in Madagascar and Côte d’Ivoire. They are accused of providing fake documents and visas to jihadists.

At the center of this network are three former Islamic State fighters from the same Syrian family. They allegedly established the operation in Antananarivo, Madagascar, after being released from a Sudanese prison two years ago. From there, they reportedly began collaborating with accomplices in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ivorian cell is also suspected of planning an attack during the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Despite the collapse of its caliphate in 2019, the Islamic State continues to seek footholds in Europe and Africa.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..