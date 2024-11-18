Britain calls for UN action on Sudan, boosts humanitarian aid

The UK will seek UN Security Council support on Monday, November 18 to demand an end to Sudan’s conflict and ensure humanitarian aid delivery, the foreign ministry has announced.

As council president, Foreign Secretary David Lammy will lead a vote on a UK-Sierra Leone resolution urging civilian protection in Sudan. “The UK will never let Sudan be forgotten,” Lammy is set to say, while pledging to double UK aid for Sudan to £226 million ($285 million).

The power struggle between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces, ongoing since April 2023, has caused thousands of deaths and the world’s largest displacement crisis.

Lammy will also condemn Israel’s restrictions on Gaza aid, call for a ceasefire, and demand the release of hostages. On Ukraine, he will reaffirm Britain’s unwavering support against Russia’s invasion.