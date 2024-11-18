Britain calls for UN action on Sudan, boosts humanitarian aid

United Kingdom
The UK will seek UN Security Council support on Monday, November 18 to demand an end to Sudan’s conflict and ensure humanitarian aid delivery, the foreign ministry has announced.
As council president, Foreign Secretary David Lammy will lead a vote on a UK-Sierra Leone resolution urging civilian protection in Sudan. “The UK will never let Sudan be forgotten,” Lammy is set to say, while pledging to double UK aid for Sudan to £226 million ($285 million).
The power struggle between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces, ongoing since April 2023, has caused thousands of deaths and the world’s largest displacement crisis.
Lammy will also condemn Israel’s restrictions on Gaza aid, call for a ceasefire, and demand the release of hostages. On Ukraine, he will reaffirm Britain’s unwavering support against Russia’s invasion.
Go to video
South Africa: Ramaphosa urges safe resolution in Stilfontein Mining standoff
Go to video
Mali secures $160m settlement from Resolute Mining in tax dispute
Go to video
French weapons system found in Sudan is likely violation of U.N. arms embargo, says Amnesty
Go to video
Turkey offered partner status by BRICS amid bid to balance East-West ties
Go to video
The United Nations faces uncertainty as Trump returns to US presidency
Go to video
Africa CDC endorses Morocco's Mpox test